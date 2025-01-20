'We thank President Trump': TikTok on process of restoring service in US

Washington, January 20 (IANS) Chinese social media app TikTok has expressed gratitude to President-elect Donald Trump for "providing the necessary clarity and assurance" after it confirmed that it was in the process of restoring service in the US.

This development comes after Trump pledged to restore access to TikTok, which had stopped functioning in the US on Saturday night to comply with the Biden dispensation's ban order.

In a post on X on Sunday, TikTok said, "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

"It's a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States," the post added.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he plans to issue an executive order on Monday to delay the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 90 days.

"I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security," he said.

"The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order. Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations," he added.

He further, outlined a proposal for the US to hold a 50 per cent ownership stake in a joint venture involving TikTok.

"I would like the US to have a 50 per cent ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up. Without US approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions," he said.

"Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the US gets a 50 per cent ownership in a joint venture set up between the US and whichever purchase we so choose," he added.

TikTok went offline in the US on Saturday night (local time), just hours before a law banning the app was set to take effect, CNN reported.

The users who tried to access the platform were met with a message stating, "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US.

Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

The ban follows a Supreme Court ruling on Friday that upheld a law passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed by US President Joe Biden in April.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.