We have a squad that's ready to take on world in coming years: Virat Kohli after Champions Trophy win

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) Indian team stalwart Virat Kohli was one of the happiest players after the ICC Champions Trophy final win against New Zealand not because they won the silverware but also due to the depth they possess in their squad. Kohli said that India have the squad that can take on the world for the next eight years.

Captain Rohit Sharma's 76-run knock set the tone of India's 252 chase while Shreyas Iyer's 48 and KL Rahul's unbeaten 34 guided the side over the line with one over to spare. Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18) also contributed cameo innings to take the side closer to victory in a pulsating encounter.

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour, and wanted to win a big tournament, so to win the Champions Trophy is amazing. So much talent in the dressing room, they're trying to take their game further and we're just happy to be of help (role of the seniors), sharing our experience and that's what makes this Indian team so strong," Kohli said after the match.

"These are the things you want to play (for titles), playing under pressure and putting your hand up. The whole team, everyone has put their hands up sometimes or other (during the course of the tournament), everyone has put up impactful performances, we've been part of an amazing team, the amount of work we've done in the practice sessions, it feels great (to win).

"When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place, I feel we've a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next 8 years. Shubman has been outstanding, Shreyas has played some top knocks, KL has finished games and Hardik has been superb with the bat," he added.

The 36-year-old lauded the grit and determination of New Zealand and praised their attacking and competitive nature.

"Amazing (on the New Zealand team), we've always been in awe with what they can do, the limited number of players in the talent pool, but they just execute plans so well, they keep playing the kind of cricket that keeps them very much in the game. They're always been attacking and supportive of the bowlers.

"Credit to them, easily the best fielding unit, sad to see a very good friend of mine to be on the losing side (on Kane Wiliamson), but they're always so good and they keep doing the basics well. That's what makes them such a competitive unit," Kohli said.

It was India's third Champions Trophy title - the most by any team in the eight-team tournament.

