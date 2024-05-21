We don't give directions to our followers whom to vote for: Ramakrishna Mission Monk

Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) Swami Suvirananda, the General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, said on Tuesday that the order does not give directions to its followers as to whom should they vote for.

His statement came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a recent public meeting accused a section of the monks attached to the Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, and ISKCON of working on BJP's behalf to influence the electorate to vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Stating that Ramakrishna Mission is an apolitical, international organisation, Swami Suvirananda said, "The monks associated with the organisation do not participate in any political activity. They do not even exercise their right to vote. This was the instruction of Swamiji which we always follow."

According to him, the followers of Ramakrishna Mission chose independently when it came to voting.

“Neither do we advise them on this, nor do we issue any direction,” he said.

Swami Suvirananda also said the only aim of those associated with the institution is selfless human service.

