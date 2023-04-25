Wanted criminal on the run for over 2 yrs held in Delhi

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) A wanted criminal, who was evading arrest for more than two years, has been arrested from Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla area, the police said on Monday.

Police have also recovered a pistol along with three bullets from the possession of the arrested individual, identified as Mohd. Mukhtayar a.k.a. Honey. He was wanted in three cases of attempt to murder, robbery and snatching registered in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that they received information about his movement and criminal activities a few months ago.

A few days back, information was received that Mukhtayar had fled to Mumbai after the arrest of his associate.

"A team of Special Cell was immediately dispatched to Mumbai. However, before the team could locate him there, he left for Delhi. Finally, on April 20, Mukhtayar was nabbed from Majnu Ka Tilla," the DCP said.

According to the police, Mukhtayar has a long history of committing heinous crimes consistently for more than 13 years. He was previously involved in eight cases of heinous nature.

"He entered the world of crime in the year 2010, following the footsteps of his elder brother Mustafa who was also a desperate criminal and was involved in several cases of robbery and snatching," the DCP said.

In October 2018, Mukhtayar was arrested in a robbery case for which he remained in Tihar Jail along with his associate Aman for about one year.

"During their stay in jail, Mukhtayar and Aman came in contact with notorious gangster Jitender a.k.a. Gogi who asked them to work for his gang. Both got ready for this and remained in touch with him in jail and also assisted him in arranging mobile phones from outside the jail through their associates," the police officer said.

