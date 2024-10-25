Von der Leyen urges North Macedonia to resume EU accession talks

Skopje, Oct 25 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on North Macedonia to implement the necessary constitutional changes to facilitate the resumption of European Union (EU) accession talks.

North Macedonia's dispute with neighbour and EU member Bulgaria on the Bulgarian minority issue has delayed its EU accession process, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a joint press conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, von der Leyen said on Thursday that she was working hard to advance the opening of negotiations.

In addition to the negotiation issues, financial support from the EU was also discussed.

Following the European Commission's recent approval of North Macedonia's reform agenda, the country will receive an initial disbursement of 52 million euros ($56.2 million) by the end of the year.

The funds are part of the EU's Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which provides a combination of grants and loans worth 6 billion euros from the Reform and Growth Facility, one pillar of the growth plan.

Countries in the Western Balkans can access this financial support once they meet the EU's reform requirements.

Under the plan, North Macedonia is set to receive a total of 750 million euros (1 euro = $1.08).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.