Volleyball Australia apologizes to former players for abuse over many years

Canberra (Australia), July 18 (IANS) The governing body of volleyball in Australia has apologised to former players who were subjected to abuse. Volleyball Australia (VA) on Thursday acknowledged that it failed to protect members of the national women's indoor volleyball team who were based at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra between 1997 and 2005.

A review of team culture by government agency Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) found that players of the women's indoor volleyball team in that period -- who were as young as 14 -- suffered physical and psychological abuse. Players reported living in an environment of fear where coaches with limited accountability instituted punitive training regimes and disregarded the advice from medical and performance staff, reports Xinhua.

"We are deeply sorry for the ongoing effects these experiences have had on your life, and your relationship with the sport of volleyball and with Volleyball Australia," VA said in a statement. "We acknowledge that the poor culture, coupled with absence from family and limited contact with family members, resulted in you experiencing a sense of isolation and vulnerability."

VA said it had heard from players who have struggled with the ongoing physical and mental effects of their experiences at the AIS, including self-harm, eating disorders, substance abuse, loss of income, and estrangement from loved ones.

The SIA's review was commissioned by VA after it was approached by the Australian Athletes Alliance in 2020 on behalf of the former volleyball players. The findings were handed down to VA in 2022 but kept confidential until Thursday's public apology.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.