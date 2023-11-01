Violent storm pounds northern Italy

Rome, Nov 1 (IANS) A violent storm that brought heavy rains and strong winds to northern Italy triggered rapid floods through Milan and caused Lake Como to breach its banks.

Due to the continued heavy rain since Tuesday and overnight, several waterside eateries were flooded at Lake Como, a popular tourist attraction, reports CNN.

The Seveso river whichruns through tComo, Monza e Brianza and Milan, also broke its banks, according to Italy’s civil protection agency.

Parts of Milan becameinaccessible due to the heavy downpour, with images on social media showing water gushing down stairs of underground train stations.

The city’s safety councilor, Marco Granelli, said the winds felled trees, tore down scaffolding and ripped off roof tiles.

Electricity was also cut in several parts of the city as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Tuscany in central Italy, was also affected by heavy rainfall, CNN reported.

Tuscany president Eugenio Giani said the region experienced floods, fallen trees and landslides after 257 mmm of rain in 24 hours — more than the monthly average rainfall for this time of year.

Rain is expected continue across Italy throughout the rest of the week.

The civil protection agency has placed all areas of the Veneto region, which includes Venice, under red alert until November 1.

Six regions in the north are under the next-level orange alert, and 11 regions are under yellow alert over the coming 24 hours.

