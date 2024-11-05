Vehicles burnt in alleged Sydney arson attack

Sydney, Nov 5 (IANS) Police in Australia's Sydney are investigating after multiple vehicles were damaged in an alleged arson attack on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement that two vehicles were set alight in the driveway of a home in the suburb of Green Valley, approximately 32 km southwest of Sydney, at about 12:50 am local time on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue New South Wales (NSW), Xinhua news agency reported.

"Minor damage was caused to the home, and there have been no reports of injuries," NSW Police said.

Local officers established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident, or dashcam footage, has been urged to come forward.

