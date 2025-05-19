Varanasi’s pink enamel artisan crafts BrahMos missile replica, orders soar high

Varanasi, May 19 (IANS) In the spiritual heart of India, where the Ganga flows and temples echo with chants, a unique fusion of tradition and technology is taking shape. National award-winning pink enamel artisan Kunj Bihari Singh, based in Varanasi’s Visheshwarganj area, has crafted an exquisite replica of the BrahMos missile - a symbol of India's pride in its defence capabilities - using the ancient art of meenakari (pink enamelling).

The model, adorned with silver and gold accents, is capturing national attention and stoking patriotic fervour.

The BrahMos missile, a symbol of India’s cutting-edge military prowess, recently returned to global headlines following its reported use in India’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor, a robust counterterrorism response after the Pahalgam terror attack. The craftsman, inspired by the courage of India’s armed forces, chose to honour their valour in his own artisan language: enamel, metal, and fire.

Speaking to IANS, Kunj Bihari Singh said: "After the Pahalgam attack, our brave soldiers gave a befitting reply. I wanted to pay tribute to their courage through my art. The BrahMos missile represents India's strength and technological edge. Making this replica is my salute to our jawans."

Crafted with silver and adorned with traditional pink enamelling - a technique deeply rooted in Varanasi's artistic heritage, the BrahMos model has struck a chord with collectors and patriots alike. So far, Singh has sold over 150 units, each priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. He is now exploring more budget-friendly options to make the piece accessible to a wider audience without compromising on quality.

Singh leads a team of 20 artisans who are working around the clock to meet the surging demand.

"We are flooded with orders from across the country. People want to display the model in their homes and offices as a symbol of national pride," he added.

The fusion of modern warfare symbolism with centuries-old craftsmanship has created a one-of-a-kind collectable that resonates with today’s patriotic sentiment.

Globally, the BrahMos missile, developed jointly by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPOM, is garnering increasing interest from countries across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Known for its precision, speed, and versatility in being launched from land, air, sea, or submarines, the BrahMos is one of the most formidable cruise missiles in the world.

However, international sales of the missile remain tightly regulated. As a 50:50 joint venture between India and Russia under the BrahMos Aerospace banner, any decision to export the missile to a third country requires mutual consent. This constraint ensures that the missile’s sales remain within strategic bounds.

