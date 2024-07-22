Vance ties Kamala Harris to Biden calling him 'worst' President

Washington, July 22 (IANS) Senator JD Vance, the Republican nominee for Vice-President, sought to tie Vice-President Kamala Harris, who could become the Democratic nominee for President, to President Joe Biden's presidency, saying the latter was the "worst President in my lifetime" and Harris was with him every step of the way.

Vance finds himself in a strange situation. From preparing to take on Harris in a Vice-Presidential debate, he does not know who he will face.

"Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way," Vance said on Sunday in a post on X.

"Over the last four years, she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden's mental capacity -- saddling the nation with a President who can't do the job."

Vance ended on a note of nonchalance. "President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever's at the top of the Democrat ticket. Bring it on," he wrote in conclusion.

If Harris secures the nomination, which she might as she has already been endorsed by Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with more endorsements on the way. Several names are doing the rounds for her running mate, including Roy Cooper, the Governor of North Carolina, a swing state; Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, another swing state; and Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, a Republican-ruled state.

Vance, a relatively inexperienced politician with the experience of a year-and-a-half as a member of the US Senate, will likely take on any of the above Democrats or whoever else Harris picks.

