Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines as India U19 thrash England in series opener at Hove

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) India’s Under-19 team made a commanding start to their five-match Youth ODI series against England with a six-wicket win at Hove, chasing down 175 in just 24 overs at the County Ground, Hove.

The star of the show was 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who blazed 48 off just 19 balls in his debut innings on English soil, smashing five sixes and three fours to set the tone for India’s emphatic victory.

Suryavanshi, already a record-breaker as the youngest century-maker in men's T20s thanks to his Indian Premier League (IPL) heroics for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, looked unstoppable during his brief but electric stay at the crease. He and captain Ayush Mhatre added 71 in 7.3 overs for the second wicket, dismantling the English attack before Suryavanshi holed out off Ralphie Albert after an explosive cameo.

India’s chase had its stumbles after Suryavanshi’s departure, losing a few quick wickets, but wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu steadied the innings with an unbeaten 45 to see the visitors home with 26 overs to spare.

Earlier, England opted to bat but were bundled out for a modest 174 in 42.2 overs. Only Rocky Flintoff (56) and Isaac Mohammed (42) offered resistance. Mohammed, making his debut, sparkled briefly with four sixes and three fours in a 28-ball onslaught, showcasing his talent with aggressive strokes before falling attempting one big hit too many.

Flintoff held the innings together, striking three sixes and three fours, but lacked support as wickets fell regularly at the other end.

India’s spinners, Mohamed Enaan and Kanishk Chouhan, shared five wickets between them and kept the scoring in check, while the fielders backed them up with sharp catches and a run-out.

With this win, India continue their dominant form on the tour, following up on their 231-run victory against a Young Lions Invitational XI at Loughborough earlier in the week.

