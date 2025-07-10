Vadodara: Search on for 3 people missing after Gambhira bridge collapse; death toll 15

Vadodara, July 10 (IANS) After the Vadodara bridge collapse sent multiple vehicles plummeting into the river below on July 9, authorities on Thursday confirmed that 15 people have lost their lives so far and the search continues for at least three others still unaccounted for.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local agencies, have been engaged in round-the-clock search and recovery operations.

More than eight individuals have been rescued so far.

Earlier, District Collector Dr. Anil Dhameliya addressed the media on Wednesday morning, providing updates from the collapse site.

“The NDRF and SDRF are conducting extensive search operations across a 4-kilometre downstream stretch. Three more bodies were recovered this morning, taking the death toll to 15. Three individuals remain missing. The support from local communities has been commendable,” he said.

Dr. Dhameliya also confirmed that two more vehicles remain missing — a car and an Eicher tempo — with the latter trapped in thick mud, complicating retrieval efforts.

“We urge citizens to share any information regarding missing persons. Every lead helps our teams on the ground,” he added.

Among the vehicles involved, an empty chemical tanker currently hangs precariously from the remnants of the bridge. “Moving the tanker without proper support may result in it falling. Our teams are working to stabilise it as rescue operations continue below,” the District Collector noted.

Meanwhile, the Padra Police have registered a case of accidental death based on a complaint filed by Arjunsinh Madhavsinh Padhiar, a local resident from Dariyapura near Mujpur. Officials have announced that a detailed investigation will follow the completion of the rescue mission.

Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are on standby to collect structural evidence from the collapse site. Statements from survivors and families of the victims will also be recorded to assist the probe.

Environmental concerns have surfaced following reports that one of the submerged vehicles was carrying chemicals.

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has conducted an on-site inspection, and emergency protocols are being observed to mitigate any risk of river contamination. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of demolishing parts of the remaining structure if deemed unsafe.

The Gambhira Bridge, constructed over 40 years ago, had reportedly shown signs of structural deterioration in recent years, with locals frequently raising concerns about its safety.

Despite these warnings, the bridge continued to serve as a vital route for heavy and light vehicles connecting rural pockets of Vadodara district to key trade and transport corridors in Saurashtra.

Monsoon rains in the region had recently intensified, potentially weakening the bridge’s already weak foundation.

Eyewitnesses noted that a loud cracking sound preceded the collapse, suggesting structural failure due to prolonged neglect and lack of timely maintenance.

Local residents and activists had previously submitted memorandums urging the authorities to conduct a safety audit of the bridge, but no concrete action was taken.

