V-P Dhankhar slams politics over UCC, targets illegal migrants

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hit out at critics of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how we can criticise something which is the mandate of the Indian Constitution and highlighted the security threat posed by illegal migrants.

He said that Article 44 of the Constitution ordains that the state will endeavour to secure for the citizens a #UniformCivilCode throughout the territory of India.

"One state has done it. I'm sure it will be a matter of time that the entire country will have similar legislation," he added.

Addressing the inaugural event for the fifth batch of participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, he said, "We are in a joyous mood today. The beginning of the last quarter of the century of adoption of the Indian Constitution has taken place with 'Dev Bhoomi' Uttarakhand making Uniform Civil Code (UCC) a reality."

Condemning politics over UCC, Vice-President Dhankhar said, "Some people, out of ignorance, are criticising the Uniform Civil Code."

"Politics has taken such a deep root in our minds that it has turned into poison. For political gain, people don't hesitate to forsake nationalism, not even for a moment, without feeling concerned," he added.

"How can anyone oppose promulgation of Uniform Civil Code! you study it. Study the debates of the Constitutional Assembly, study how many times the Supreme Court of the country has so indicated," he said.

The Vice-President also underlined the security threat posed by illegal migrants and said, "Millions of illegal migrants are living in our land. Is it not a challenge to our sovereignty? Such people will never be wedded to our nationalism."

He said such people use our resources of health, education, and other facilities and engage in jobs meant for our people.

I expect everyone in the government to take a severe look at this, the Vice-President added.

"This problem and resolution of it cannot be delayed even by a day," he said.

