Uzbekistan, IAEA agree to joint roadmap on peaceful nuclear development

Tashkent, Dec 5 (IANS) Uzbekistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached an agreement on adopting a joint roadmap for expanding multifaceted cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear development, the press service of the Uzbek President announced.

According to the announcement, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on Wednesday with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who is currently on a visit to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed in detail the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and promoting new areas of practical cooperation reports Xinhua news agency.

It was noted that priority areas of cooperation have been identified, such as improving the competence and potential of national agencies, training highly qualified personnel, and promising projects in the fields of nuclear energy, agriculture, water use, health, and ecology within the framework of IAEA programs.

According to the press service, Uzbekistan has been a member of the IAEA since 1994. During this period, over 40 joint projects have been implemented with the involvement of technical assistance from the organization.

Currently, five projects are being implemented in the field of improving the legal framework and the potential of national structures, the development of nuclear science, medicine and other areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.