Uzbekistan discloses cultural heritage through new tourist routes

Tashkent, Aug 8 (IANS) Uzbekistan is deploying its tourism potential and has developed new historical routes for attracting domestic and foreign tourists, the country's Tourism Committee reported on Wednesday.

"In Uzbekistan, special attention is paid to increasing the internal and external tourism potential, improving the quality of service for foreign and local tourists," the committee said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, tourist routes have been developed under the "Tourist Ring of the Golden Valley," which will cover regions of Fergana, Andijan and Namangan in the east of the country, provide opportunities for tourists to get acquainted with the cultural heritage.

Also, under the route of 'Ring of Forts' passing through the Khorazm Region and the Republic of Karakalpakstan in the west of Uzbekistan, tourists will be able to visit ancient fortresses of the country.

According to the state statistics agency, 6.6 million foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan in 2023, including approximately 42.5 thousand tourists from China.

