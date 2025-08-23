Uyghurs endure arbitrary torture, forced labour, pervasive surveillance under Chinese authorities: Report

Beijing, Aug 23 (IANS) Subjected to systematic repression through mass arbitrary detentions, torture, forced labour, pervasive surveillance enabled by advanced technological systems, and severe restrictions on religious as well as cultural freedoms, China's Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region continues to face extremely dire conditions, a report cited on Saturday.

Although the Chinese authorities have claimed to shut down the “re-education” camps, hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs remain at risk of imprisonment on charges of extremism while millions live under relentless state control, the report stated.

“The Uyghur birth rate has drastically declined in recent years, and many children are separated from their families to be placed in state institutions aimed at cultural assimilation. Over three hundred new detention facilities have been documented since 2017, and hundreds of thousands of minors are entrusted to the state because their parents are detained or forced into exile," a report in 'ChannelDraw' highlighted.

“Restrictions extend beyond daily life to mobility: those wishing to travel must undergo strict checks, provide guarantees, and accept conditions that prevent any contact with organisations or individuals critical of the government. Families often remain hostages of the authorities, facing the threat of retaliation in case of dissent,” it added.

According to the report, the global community has mixed reactions to the ongoing abuses of the Uyghurs. While some states have slapped trade restrictions and sanctions, others have repatriated Uyghurs to China, putting them at a grave risk of persecution. At the same time, it detailed, leading hotel chains and foreign companies continue their investments in Xinjiang, effectively normalising what human rights groups termed as “crime against humanity”.

Citing one of the notable cases of repression, the report stated that Uyghur writer Perhat Tursun, one of the most innovative voices in contemporary Uyghur literature, was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He remained cut off from the outside world, with vague and politically motivated charges levelled against him, allegedly for the dissemination of “separatist” ideas.

Along with Tursun, it highlighted that another prominent Uyghur intellectual, targetted by state repression, is Ilham Tohti, an economist and activist. He was taken into custody in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of “separatism.” Widely recognised for his research on Uyghur society and economy as well as his efforts to promote inter-ethnic harmony in China, the report said his arrest sparked international outrage and turned him into a "symbol of the repression" faced by intellectuals who voice criticism of Beijing's policies.

“In summary, life for Uyghurs in 2025 remains marked by repression, forced assimilation, and economic exploitation, with prospects for change still distant. Yet the voices of writers, poets, and intellectuals continue to testify to the strength and resilience of an entire community,” the report noted.

