Uttar Pradesh jail inmates to be screened for TB

Lucknow, July 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Health Department is set to launch an intensive Tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing of jail inmates.

Efforts are on to reduce TB prevalence among the vulnerable population which includes jail inmates.

India has pledged to make the country TB-free by the year 2025.

According to India TB Report 2023, about 11 per cent of the total jail inmates screened for TB in Uttar Pradesh had tested positive which is more than the national average of 2 per cent.

Besides, a recently released Lancet study indicates that jail inmates in India have a five times higher risk of contracting TB than the usual population.

The study published in the Lancet in July also noted that in India, 1,076 inmates carried TB infection per one lakh population which is way higher than the national average of 210 per lakh population in general.

In addition, the researchers found that 30 to 40 per cent TB cases are either detected late, or go undetected.

As a result, they keep spreading the infection (a TB patient can infect 10 to 15 persons in a year).

The paper rang alarm bells in the State Health Department besides catching the attention of the Chief Minister’s office.

An official spokesperson said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the concerned officials to launch a fresh screening and testing drive in all UP jails.

The Chief Minister has also said that the task must be achieved through mutual coordination among the departments concerned to minimise risk and ensure complete treatment for the patient.

Additional Mission Director, National Health Mission, UP, Dr Heera Lal said: “Doctors and paramedical staff are already trained -- technically and practically --for the TB screening and the orders to launch a drive will be implemented very soon.”

Adding that UP State AIDS Control Society and non-profit UPNP Plus were on board for the purpose, he said: “Not just TB, jail inmates will also be screened for HIV, hepatitis B and C and syphilis – something that is done twice a year.”

State TB Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said that UP has recently started holding Integrated Nikshay Divas organised on 15th of every month to ensure that no possible case is missed.

Dr Bhatnagar said: “State organises ‘active cases finding’ campaigns – exercises in which health teams visit households in search of possible TB patients – periodically.

“Jails and prisons are covered in this exercise and once an inmate tests positive, treatment is started immediately. His/her details are also updated on the Nikshay portal apart from getting government facilities.

“They can get Rs 500 per month for proper nutrition during treatment.”

