UTT 2024: Bernadette downs Manika as PBG Bengaluru Smashers pip Ahmedabad SG Pipers 9-6

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Bernadette Szocs’s victory over Manika Batra in an electrifying women’s singles match turned out to be in a losing cause as PBG Bengaluru Smashers edged out Ahmedabad SG Pipers 9-6 in a UTT 2024 tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

PBG Bengaluru Smashers are now at the top of the league table with 40 points.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

The Romania star, who thus avenged her defeat to Manika at the 2024 Paris Olympics, fought back after losing the first game to carve out a well deserved 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 (2-1) win that bolstered Ahmedabad SG Pipers' early lead.

Lilian Bardet gave Ahmedabad SG Pipers a winning start by getting the better of Anthony Amalraj in the opening clash. The highly rated France international clinched one of the two golden points during the men’s singles contest on his way to a hard fought 2-1 (11-9, 11-10, 10-11) victory against the experienced Amalraj.

Bernadette notched up her second win of the evening when she teamed up with Manush Shah to clinch the mixed doubles match 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8) against the Bengaluru combination of Manika and Alvaro Robles.

PBG Bengaluru Smashers' captain Robles, who was adjudged the Foreign Player of the Tie, brought his team back into contention by winning all three games of the men’s singles clash against Shah. That saw Bengaluru claw their way back to equal terms with the score locked at six points each and set the tie up for an exciting finish.

Lily Zhang proved to be too hot to handle for Krittwika Sinha Roy in the second women’s singles as Bengaluru wrapped up a last gasp 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-10) victory.

Manika was adjudged the Indian Player of the Tie.

Detailed Scores:

PBG Bengaluru Smashers bt Ahmedabad SG Pipers 9-6: Anthony Amalraj lost to Lilian Bardet 1-2 (9-11, 10-11, 11-10), Manika Batra lost to Bernadette Szocs 1-2 (11-7, 9-11, 7-11), Manika Batra/ Alvaro Robles lost to Bernadette Szocs/ Manush Shah 1-2 (3-11, 11-7, 8-11), Alvaro Robles beat Manush Shah 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8), Lily Zhang beat Krittwika Sinha Roy 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-10).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.