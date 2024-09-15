Usman Khawaja praises Ashwin’s spin mastery ahead of BGT Showdown

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) As the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series looms, Australia opener Usman Khawaja has praised Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his tactical brilliance and relentless challenge to the Australian batting order.

With the first Test set to begin in Perth on November 22, Khawaja acknowledged Ashwin’s unmatched skill, calling him a “strategic” bowler who constantly looks to outsmart his opponents.

"Ravi is a very good bowler. He is very strategic; he always has a plan. He tries to figure it out and stay ahead of the game, which I respect. I respect his cricketing brain," Khawaja told Star Sports. "It's always cool to play against him, and I look forward to the challenge."

Ashwin’s record against Australia speaks for itself, with 114 wickets in 22 Tests at a remarkable economy of 2.70. His success is not confined to subcontinental conditions; Ashwin has claimed 39 wickets in 10 Tests on Australian soil, proving his adaptability in different environments.

As Khawaja and the Australian lineup gear up for the five-Test series, Ashwin remains a central figure in India’s bowling attack, and a key hurdle Australia will need to overcome.

India enters this year’s series riding high on their dominance in recent Border-Gavaskar contests, having won the last four encounters, including two historic series wins on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The victories have shifted the balance of power in the rivalry, with India now holding 10 series wins to Australia’s five. Australia’s last series triumph came in 2014-15, while their last victory on Indian soil dates back to 2004-05.

The upcoming series, which stretches from November 22 to January 7, 2025, will feature iconic Australian venues. After the opener in Perth, the teams will travel to Adelaide Oval for the second Test from December 6 to 10, marking the only day-night Test of the series.

The third Test will take place at Brisbane’s Gabba from December 14 to 18, followed by the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The series will conclude with the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.

