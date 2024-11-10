US: Wildfires worsen air quality in New York suburb

New York, Nov 10 (IANS) Wildfires in the northeastern United States have continued to spread, reaching New York City's suburban areas days ago and worsening air quality across the city and nearby regions over the weekend.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported Saturday morning that it had contained 40 per cent of a 39-acre wildfire along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in New Jersey. The affected area lies on the western banks of the Hudson River, close to Manhattan and only about 13 kilometres north of Central Park, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Forest Fire Service said in a post that its crews remain on the scene with fire engines and ground support. Meanwhile, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality alert until 11 p.m. on Saturday for New York City, Rockland and Westchester, citing increased particulate matter from wildfires in northern New Jersey.

A brown haze was visible over New York City's skyline, with smoke lingering in the air.

Additionally, firefighters are contending with a large wildfire near Jennings Creek, which spans Passaic County, New Jersey, and Orange County, New York. The forest fire service also reported that this fire, covering 2,000 acres, threatened 10 structures and remained uncontained.

Fire crews are working to manage approximately 15 active wildfires across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut as of Saturday, according to the Fire, Weather and Avalanche Center, which provides public updates. Multiple road closures have been enforced, including a section of Interstate 287 near Pompton Lake in Passaic County.

The US National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Connecticut, southern New York State and northeastern New Jersey, highlighting critical fire weather.

The wildfires have killed a firefighter, injured six others and forced the evacuation of six homes in Jackson Township, New Jersey. Connecticut and New Jersey have seen a rise in wildfire activity due to unusually dry conditions.

