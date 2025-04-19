US State Department advisory warns citizens against travelling to B'desh citing security threats

Washington, April 19 (IANS) The US has reissued a travel advisory to its citizens stating that they must reconsider travel to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism in the country under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

There is also a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Bangladesh, said the US Department of State travel advisory on Friday.

The advisory urged the citizens not to travel to Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban Hill Tracts districts (collectively known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts) due to communal violence, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and other security risks.

“Kidnappings have occurred in the region, including those motivated by domestic or familial disputes, and those targeting members of religious minorities. Separatist organisations and political violence also pose additional threats to visitors to the region, and there have been instances of IED explosions and active shooting,” the advisory stated.

“Prior approval from the Government of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs Office of Public Safety is required if you plan to travel to these areas. Due to the risks, US government employees working in Bangladesh are prohibited from traveling to the region,” it added.

According to the advisory, the US government employees working in Bangladesh are prohibited from non-essential travel within Dhaka outside of the diplomatic enclave due to the risks involved. Additionally, US government employees working in Bangladesh must obtain special authorisation to travel outside of Dhaka.

The US government may have limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Bangladesh, particularly outside of Dhaka, due to these travel restrictions, a lack of infrastructure, and limited host government emergency response resources, said the advisory.

Urging the US citizens to avoid demonstrations and political gatherings, the advisory asserted that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and quickly escalate into violence.

“Travelers should be aware of petty crime, such as pickpocketing, in crowded areas. In addition, crimes such as muggings, burglaries, assaults, and illegal drug trafficking constitute most criminal activity in Bangladesh’s major cities,” it stated.

