US soldiers assaulted in Turkey, 15 detained

Ankara, Sep 3 (IANS) At least two US soldiers were physically assaulted on the streets of Izmir in Turkey -- a NATO ally of the United States -- by a far-right Turkish youth group on Monday, the local governor's office said, adding that 15 individuals involved in the attack have been.

The Youth Union of Turkey (TGB), took responsibility for the assault, saying: "We put sacks on US soldiers serving on the largest attack ship of the USA, USS Wasp. US soldiers, who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands, cannot defile our country. Every time you step into these lands, we will welcome you as you deserve."

The TGB made the statement sharing a video of the incident on social media platform X.

The US Embassy to Turkey confirmed the attack and said the soldiers are now safe.

"We can confirm reports that US service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today, and are now safe. We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation," it said on X.

Turkish media reports, citing a statement by the Izmir governor's office, said that members of the TGB, a youth branch of the nationalist opposition Vatan Party, "physically attacked" two US soldiers dressed in civilian clothes in the Konak district.

It added that five US soldiers joined in after seeing the incident and that police intervened. All 15 attackers had been detained and an investigation was launched into the matter, it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.