US senators call out China for 'weaponising' UN 1971 resolution, vow support to Taiwan

Taipei, Feb 23 (IANS) The United States Senators accused China of subverting United Nations Resolution 2758 in an attempt to isolate Taiwan. The senators proposed a resolution in the Senate reaffirming US support for Taiwan. The resolution opposes China's attempt to prevent Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organisations.

It further states China has "weaponised" UN Resolution 2758 to distort history and isolate Taiwan.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) passed UN Resolution 2758 in 1971 transferring the seat representing China at the UN from Taiwan to China, but it did not address China's territorial claim to Taiwan or take a position on the latter's political status, according to a report by Taiwan's leading daily Taipei Times.

On Friday, US Senators Jim Risch and Jeanne Shaheen, chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pete Ricketts, and Chris Coons, introduced a bi-partisan resolution to oppose the Chinese Communist Party's campaign to pressure the United States and other countries to accept its sovereignty claim over Taiwan.

"Let me make one thing very clear -- America does not recognise China's claim over Taiwan. Once again, the Chinese government has attempted to trick the world and subvert the United Nations for its own purposes, but we see these malign tactics and stand in support of our friends in Taiwan," said Senator Risch.

"Beijing's attempts to prevent Taiwan's meaningful participation in the United Nations further erode international support for Taiwan, and this bipartisan resolution makes it clear that the United States won't allow for that," said Ranking Member Shaheen.

"Communist China's pressure campaign for its 'One China principle' has one goal -- international backing to isolate, coerce, and, potentially, invade Taiwan. We must firmly reject Beijing's strong-arming and revisionist history while supporting Taiwan's meaningful participation and engagement on the world's stage," said Senator Pete Ricketts.

The proposed resolution counters the false narrative perpetuated by the Chinese government that United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution 2758 represents an international agreement that China has sovereignty over Taiwan. It reaffirms that the "one China policy" of the US is not and has never been the same as the Chinese Communist Party's "one China principle."

It also opposes China's efforts to prevent Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organisations, according to a press release issued by the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations .

Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim welcomed the resolution.

Taking to X, the Vice President posted, "Thank you, Chairman Risch, for once again calling China out on their malign tactics in the international system, and for reiterating your support for Taiwan."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.