US Senate unanimously passes formal dress code

Washington, Sep 28 (IANS) The US Senate has unanimously passed a resolution formalising business attire as the proper dress code on the floor of the chamber.

Wednesday's bipartisan bill from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Republican Senator Mitt Romney requires that members abide by a real dress code -- rather than an unwritten custom -- when on the Senate floor, that includes a coat, tie, and slacks for men, reports CNN.

The resolution however, does not detail dress codes for women members.

The development comes a week after Democratic Senator John Fetterman wore shorts, sneakers and a hoodie to the Capitol, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer choosing to stop enforcing the unwritten requirement.

“Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalising one is the right path forward,” Schumer said.

“I deeply appreciate Senator Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable, and of course I appreciate Senator Manchin and Senator Romney’s leadership on this issue.”

