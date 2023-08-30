US Open 2023: I’ll try to recover it before the year ends, says Alcaraz on World No.1 ranking

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) The Spanish Tennis wizard, Carlos Alcaraz has eyes set on getting his crown back from Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard who became a sensation after beating Novak in the Wimbledon 2023 final, went down in the Cincinnati Masters finals and also lost his No.1 title to the Serbian after round one of the US Open 2023.

Carlos had a flashing rise in the World Rankings and is nothing short of achieving the greatness of the game. His agility and extraordinary mindset toward the game separates him from other youngsters.

After his second-round win in the U.S. Open, he made very clear what he is looking for.

"Right now, it’s a goal for me. I said before that Novak and I are having a really good battle for No. 1. I knew he’d recover No. 1 after the US Open. When the tournament is over, I’ll try to recover it ASAP. That’s my goal. I’m working on that. I’ll try to recover it before the year ends."

The Spaniard looks focused and finds this tournament also like others. The compatibility and determination let him remain calm and composed.

"I'm not thinking about defending the title. I was not thinking about I was the champion last year,” Alcaraz told the reporters.

"I just focus on playing at my best level, to recover the level that I played last year, and try to do the same things that I did last year. That's the only thing that I'm thinking right now," he added.

He has currently advanced to round 2 of the US Open after his opponent Dominik Koepfer retired due to an ankle injury.

As Alcaraz gears up for the next matches, he remains insistent on his aim of getting the World No.1 Ranking. The untiring attitude and unprecedented talent of his, it won’t be a surprise to anyone if he gains his crown back.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.