US-led coalition launches three airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea port city: Houthi TV

Sanaa, Nov 12 (IANS) US-British navy coalition warplanes launched three airstrikes on the southern Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah Tuesday morning, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes hit in the coastal area of Al-Fazah, west of Zabid district, reported Al-Masirah TV.

The Houthis, who control the strategic port city and several other Yemeni northern provinces, rarely disclose their casualties or losses.

Local residents said on social media that they heard explosions and saw a huge fire at the targeted site. They said the Houthis have cordoned off the area.

It is the fourth consecutive day of the reported airstrikes on Houthi targets. The coalition has yet to comment on the strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the past three days, the strikes targeted Houthi military sites in the capital city of Sanaa and the provinces of Amran and Saada, according to Houthi television and residents.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since the Houthi rebel group seized control of several northern provinces in late 2014, forcing the internationally recognized Yemeni government out of Sanaa.

Since last November, the Houthi group has launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In response, the US-led navy coalition stationed in the Red Sea has been conducting regular air raids and strikes against Houthi targets since January in a bid to deter the group from disrupting the international shipping lanes.

