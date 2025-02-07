US envoy reaffirms Feb 18 deadline for Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 7 (IANS) US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus reaffirmed on Friday the United States' commitment to the Feb. 18 deadline for Israeli forces to complete their withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

During her meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, Ortagus emphasised that the deadline, part of ongoing negotiations with both the Lebanese and Israeli governments, will see Israeli forces complete their withdrawal and the redeployment of Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon.

She also demands that the new Lebanese government, which will be formed soon, must remain committed to reform and ensure Hezbollah is excluded from it.

In response, Aoun highlighted the importance of the February 18 deadline for the complete Israeli withdrawal as well as the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the terms of the agreement reached in November 2024.

He called for an end to Israeli attacks, the release of Lebanese prisoners, and the rebuilding of areas damaged by Israeli aggression, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aoun also confirmed that the Lebanese army is prepared to be deployed to the areas from which Israeli forces will withdraw, underscoring that cooperation with international peacekeeping forces will continue to stabilize the region.

In discussing Lebanon's political situation, Aoun said consultations to form a new government were nearing completion, with hopes that the cabinet will be able to fulfill the Lebanese people's aspirations for reform and stability.

