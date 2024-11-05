US election day voting begins with first ballots cast in New Hampshire

New Hampshire, Nov 5 (IANS) Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, went to the polls early Tuesday morning, marking the official start of Election Day voting for the 2024 US presidential election.

Six registered voters of the tiny town in the northeastern United States cast their ballots at midnight, following a tradition that dates back decades ago. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are tied in the town in a 3-3 vote.

Amid heightened security, the vast majority of polling stations across the country open on Tuesday morning and will remain open until the evening.

Local officials are taking elaborate measures to fortify election-related sites, including plans for snipers on a rooftop to protect a key vote-counting headquarters, panic buttons for election workers, and surveillance drones buzzing overhead, reports Xinhua, quoting The Washington Post.

Tens of millions of voters across the country have already cast their ballots early, either by voting in person at polling stations or by mail. According to data from the University of Florida's Election Lab, as of Monday night, more than 82 million voters had already cast their ballots.

This election is widely regarded as one of the most divisive in American history. Harris and Trump have repeatedly warned against potentially catastrophic consequences inflicted on the country if the other is elected. Voters hold vastly different views on key issues such as the economy, immigration, and abortion rights.

According to an annual survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, 77 per cent of US adults said the future of the nation was a significant source of stress in their lives. Additionally, 74 per cent said they were worried that the election results could lead to violence.

"I would hope that whoever wins the presidential election will handle it gracefully, and whoever doesn't win, likewise, will handle it gracefully," Annmarie Pintal, one of the just six voters registered to vote in Dixville Notch, told Xinhua.

"We need unity. We need to come together on the common ground and be willing to set aside our differences," said Scott Maxwell, another voter in the small town.

