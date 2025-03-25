US calls on Bangladesh to follow rules of human rights

Washington, March 25 (IANS) The United States has said that it expects the current interim government of Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus to abide by the rules of human rights and adopt fair methods towards its citizens amid rising threats of Islamic extremism.

"I think that we go back to what's most important in the nature of how we handle other countries, what we expect of them if we consider them our friends, the diplomatic scenario," said US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce when asked about the Bangladesh army chief's warning of imminent Islamist extremist attacks, during a media briefing.

"We expect every country, certainly Bangladesh and others, to say the least, to follow the rules of human rights and to be cognizant and fair regarding the behaviour and what their own citizens expect from their government. So, I think that's a north star for any nation," said Bruce.

The spokesperson had earlier stated that the US condemns instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in Bangladesh. This was in response to US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard's warnings on Bangladesh and the growing threat of Islamist extremism and the effort to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country.

Several reports have cited Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman expressing concern over credible information of heightened Islamist extremism in the country.

Last week, Gabbard, on her visit to India for the Raisina Dialogue, spoke at length about the political turmoil and turbulence in Bangladesh and stated that the United States was deeply concerned about the persistent persecution of religious minorities in the country, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others.

The US national intelligence chief was critical of the crumbling situation in Bangladesh and highlighted the Trump administration's firm resolve in tackling the extremist forces.

She said that the Trump administration is focused and committed to defeating the ideology that promotes "Islamist terrorism" globally.

Gabbard, who spoke about the nefarious plots by extremist elements and terrorists in setting the stage for the ‘Islamic Caliphate’ in various parts of the world, including Bangladesh, maintained that the Trump administration has already begun talks with the Yunus-led regime in Bangladesh.

