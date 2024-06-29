US-British coalition launches 4 airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah airport

Sanaa, June 29 (IANS) Warplanes of the US-British coalition launched four airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah airport in western Yemen, the media reported.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV did not provide further details, but residents said on Friday that the strikes hit Houthi military mobile targets inside the airport.

The airport has been closed since late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coalition has not made any comments on the matter yet.

Earlier on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported five missiles landed near a cargo ship in the Red Sea, about 150 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah.

The fresh airstrikes came hours after previous strikes launched by the coalition that destroyed a Houthi drone and bombed a Houthi radar site in the adjacent province of Taiz, according to the Houthi television and the US Central Command's statement on social media platform X.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been conducting drone and missile attacks on ships, which it said were related to Israel, in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, to show solidarity with the Palestinians under attack by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets, which led to an escalation of Houthi attacks.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.