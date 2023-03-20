Uruguayan coach Pezzolano leaves Brazilian club Cruzeiro
Rio de Janeiro, March 20 (IANS) Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano has parted ways with Brazilian club Cruzeiro after less than 15 months in the role.
The 39-year-old confirmed he was leaving after Cruzeiro suffered a 2-1 loss at America Mineiro on Sunday, a result that eliminated the Belo Horizonte outfit from the Mineiro championship, a Xinhua report said.
"Honestly, I wasn't 100%. A club as big as Cruzeiro needs a coach who is at 1000%," Pezzolano told reporters.
In a subsequent social media post, he added: "I promise the fans that if I manage elsewhere this year, it's not going to be in Brazil. I couldn't trade Cruzeiro for another club. That would be a lack of respect toward the fans."
Cruzeiro registered 38 wins, 13 draws and 17 losses under Pezzolano's stewardship.
