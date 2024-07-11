Unknown armed men kill 3 in Afghanistan

Kandahar, July 11 (IANS) Unidentified armed men killed three people in Kandahar province in south Afghanistan on Wednesday night, provincial police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said Thursday.

The incident took place in Police District 7 of the provincial capital Kandahar city at 11:00 pm local time, leaving three members of a family including two women dead, Jamshid added, saying the perpetrators had escaped after the attack.

Without providing more details, the official asserted that efforts are underway to bring the culprits to justice, reports Xinhua news agency.

Afghan police have apprehended 23 people on the charge of involvement in criminal activities such as theft and murder in Helmand, Kunar, Samangan, Balkh, and Panjshir provinces recently, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

