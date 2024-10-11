Union Minister slams K'taka govt's decision to withdraw Hubballi riot cases

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Friday condemned the Karnataka government’s decision to withdraw cases in connection with the Hubballi police station riot, claiming that it reflects the extreme level of their “appeasement politics.”

He alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is not only obstructing probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but also preventing the investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in terrorism-related cases.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Friday, Joshi criticised the state cabinet’s decision to withdraw the Old Hubballi police station riot cases from the NIA investigation.

He expressed his anger, stating, "The decision by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet to withdraw the Old Hubballi riot cases from NIA reflects the extreme level of their appeasement politics."

Joshi further criticised the decision, stating that the Old Hubballi riots were akin to terrorist activity, and the case is currently under the NIA court's jurisdiction. Despite this, the government's stance is incorrect, he noted.

Both the High Court and the Supreme Court, along with the trial courts, have denied bail to the accused in the case. Despite opposition from the police and the judiciary, the Congress government’s move to withdraw the case supports the rioters, Joshi charged.

The state government is backing those involved in terrorist activities. "The Old Hubballi riot incident is an extremely serious case, and I strongly condemn the decision to withdraw it from the NIA’s investigation," he said.

While the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fighting against radical elements and terrorist activities, the Congress government in Karnataka is doing the opposite by supporting terrorism, Joshi said with outrage.

He criticised the Congress government, stating that by withdrawing the Old Hubballi riot case from NIA, it is displaying extreme appeasement politics.

"The Old Hubballi riot case is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. It’s a fight against anti-national and anti-social elements. It’s a battle to uphold the Indian Constitution and law," Pralhad Joshi emphasised in his response.

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw the cases in connection with the Hubballi police station riot in which more than 150 persons were booked for attacking the police in 2022.

Following a WhatsApp post on Islam, the angry mob in Hubballi had attacked the police station, damaged 10 police vehicles and attacked a police inspector and six cops. The police had arrested 152 persons in connection with the violence and lodged 12 cases regarding the violence.

