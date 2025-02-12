UNICEF launches 'ParentingTips' online platform in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Feb 12 (IANS) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday launched 'Parenting Tips', a new digital platform aimed at supporting parents and caregivers in providing nurturing and positive care for children in Cambodia, said its press release.

"This platform is a game-changer for parents and caregivers in Cambodia, particularly in remote areas," said Will Parks, UNICEF representative in Cambodia.

"By providing easy access to parenting information, ParentingTips ensures that families receive the guidance they need to support the healthy development of their children," he added.

In partnership with the Cambodian government, the platform, delivered via Telegram and interactive voice response (IVR) calls, allows parents to receive timely and relevant information.

Parents can register for free by calling the shortcode 1279 or by clicking a link sent via SMS, the press release said, adding that once registered, they can access a wide range of topics, from nutrition to responsive caregiving and positive discipline.

Cambodia's young children face significant challenges, including high levels of malnutrition and violent discipline, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the latest Cambodia Demographic and Health Survey (2021-2022), 49 per cent of children aged 0-2 years do not meet minimum dietary diversity requirements, and 66 per cent of children aged 1-14 years have been subjected to violent discipline.

"ParentingTips is designed to address these issues by providing parents with practical, evidence-based advice on creating safe, stimulating environments for their children," the press release said.

Research shows that positive parenting helps children do better in school, have fewer behavioral problems, and stronger mental health. Neuroscientists discovered that positive parenting contributes to better functioning in the brain regions associated with emotions and cognition during the teen years.

Positive parenting is a common pathway of influence for developmental capacities, including speech, language, social skills, peer relationships, emotion regulation, sustained attention, problem solving and physical health (including nutrition and activity).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.