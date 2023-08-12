UN welcomes release of five kidnapped staff members in Yemen

United Nations, Aug 12 (IANS) The UN has welcomed the release of five of its security personnel who were kidnapped in Yemen on February 11, 2022.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was delighted to learn of the release, his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday, adding that "available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health".

The UN Chief was profoundly relieved that their ordeal and the anxiety of their families and friends have finally come to an end, Haq said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable," the Deputy Spokesman added.

"He also expresses his solidarity with other people still held against their will in Yemen."

David Gressly, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, also welcomed the development, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, he thanked the government of Yemen and all others that helped secure the release of the five UN personnel and contributed to ensuring their health during such a long time in captivity.

"While the entire UN family in Yemen is relieved that our colleagues are free, we also recall other UN staff are still held against their will in Yemen. We stand in solidarity with them," Gressly said.

