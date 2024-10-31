UN votes overwhelmingly against US embargo on Cuba

United Nations, Oct 30 (IANS) The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted an annual resolution urging the United States to end its long-standing economic and trade embargo against Cuba.

The resolution garnered support from 187 states, with only the United States and Israel casting against it and Moldova abstaining.

The General Assembly reaffirmed the principles of the sovereign equality of states, non-intervention and non-interference in their internal affairs. It reiterated its call for all states to refrain from promulgating or applying restrictive laws and measures in line with their obligations under the UN Charter and international law.

Though non-binding, the result reflects the United States' isolation regarding its long-standing embargo policy, first imposed in 1960 following the revolution led by former leader Fidel Castro, Xinhua news agency reported.

"How long will this go on?" Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla asked the assembly, condemning the blockade against his country as "commercial warfare" and "a crime of genocide."

Since 2019, the United States has adopted harsher economic measures designed to prevent the supply of fuel and spare parts needed to maintain Cuba's power plants and electric grid. "President Joe Biden's administration tends to claim that its policy is to help and support the Cuban people," Rodriguez said, asking "who would believe such an assertion?"

He said the blockade is "a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of our people" and "the most encompassing, comprehensive and longest-standing system of unilateral coercive measures ever applied against any country."

Since 1992, the UN General Assembly has annually adopted a resolution demanding an end to unilateral U.S. restrictions on Cuba, with the document having the support of a majority of UN member states.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.