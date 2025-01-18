UN urges for calm as three killed in violence spread in South Sudan

Juba, Jan 18 (IANS) The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has appealed for the immediate restoration of calm following an eruption of violence that has resulted in the deaths of three people.

The violence that erupted Thursday night has resulted in an unverified number of casualties and looting of businesses in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, and other states.

"We urge all South Sudanese to continue to embrace this generous spirit of hospitality and work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all communities," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom in a statement issued in Juba.

The violence has occurred in the aftermath of the alleged killings of South Sudanese nationals during the conflict in Wad Madani, El Jazirah State of Sudan, earlier this week.

The police said Friday that three persons were shot dead, and seven others wounded during the Thursday night riots which broke out in several suburbs of Juba.

John Kassara Koang Nhial, spokesperson of the South Sudan National Police Service, said the motive behind the demonstration in the two towns of Juba and Awiel was related to the killings of innocent South Sudanese citizens in Wad Madani, by the Sudan Armed Forces.

Kassara said the police managed to rescue 45 Sudanese traders in Juba who are now secure in the police premises.

The killings, captured on camera after the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) took control of Wad Medani from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on January 11, sparked violent protests in neighbourhoods in Juba and other locations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Haysom said South Sudan has provided much-needed protection and support to hundreds of thousands of refugees and returnees who have fled the conflict in Sudan since it began in April 2023.

"UNMISS urges social media users to refrain from spreading misinformation, disinformation and hate speech which is stoking tensions and inciting violence," he added.

