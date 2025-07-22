UN must remain catalyst for inclusive, sustainable development: NITI Aayog vice chairman

New York, July 22 (IANS) Representing India at the Ministerial Segment of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, on Tuesday, emphasised the need for the United Nations to remain a key catalyst in driving inclusive and sustainable development across the globe.

Addressing the session, Bery said, “We gather at a decisive moment for our shared 2030 agenda. The world is navigating a period of significant economic shifts and uncertainty, which makes our collective work on the Sustainable Development Goals more critical than ever. The world needs anchors of stability, new engines of growth, and development models that can be scaled and shared. India, with its strengths and experience, is willing to offer all three.”

He emphasised that India's sustained economic growth makes it an anchor of stability for the global community, while the country stands out as a vibrant democracy with steadily improving socio-economic indicators enabled by inclusive digital technology, principled reforms, and a focus on empowering all segments of society.

Bery stressed that India’s commitment to leaving no one behind through targeted policies and digital public goods has lifted 248 million people out of poverty between 2013-14 to 2022-23.

“India is today home to the world's largest cohort of youth entering employment. India is committed to making sure that they have a bright and productive future. India's journey demonstrates that inclusive and sustainable development is both possible and scalable. Success of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is reshaping consumption patterns and promoting climate-conscious behaviours in more than a billion people,” the NITI Aayog vice chairman noted.

Bery affirmed that India is committed to catalysing change through global South cooperation, and it has extended concessional finance, technology partnerships, and capacity-building support to developing countries.

“India stands behind the central role of the UN in catalysing change for our world. As we mark UN @80, we reaffirm our belief in the UN as the cornerstone of multilateralism. The UN must continue to serve as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development. India supports a more representative and effective UN system that reflects contemporary realities and empowers all nations to shape our shared future,” he concluded.

