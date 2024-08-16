UN human rights chief urges ceasefire as Gaza death toll exceeds 40,000

Geneva, Aug 16 (IANS) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as the death toll among the Palestinians exceeded 40,000, according to Gaza health authorities.

"Today marks a grim milestone for the world," Turk said on Thursday in a statement, following reports from Gaza health authorities indicating that the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip had reached 40,005, with 92,401 injured since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.

He emphasised that the majority of the deceased are women and children, highlighting the devastating impact on civilian populations. He expressed deep concern over the Israeli Defense Forces' repeated violations of the rules of war, which have caused extensive damage to homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turk described the scale of the Israeli military's destruction as "deeply shocking," noting that about 130 people have been killed daily in the Gaza Strip over the past 10 months.

He called on all parties involved to immediately agree to a ceasefire and lay down their arms.

Meanwhile, Turk stressed the urgent need for the release of hostages and the freeing of Palestinians who have been arbitrarily detained.

He also reiterated the necessity of ending Israel's illegal occupation and urged for the implementation of the internationally supported two-state solution.

Turk in a statement said: "This unimaginable situation is overwhelmingly due to recurring failures by the Israeli Defense Forces to comply with the rules of war."

"International humanitarian law (IHL) is very clear on the paramount importance on the protection of civilians, and civilian property and infrastructure. Our Office has documented serious violations of IHL by both the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups, including the armed wing of Hamas."

"As the world reflects on and considers its inability to prevent this carnage, I urge all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire, lay down their arms and stop the killing once and for all. The hostages must be released. Palestinians arbitrarily detained must be freed. Israel's illegal occupation must end and the internationally agreed two-State solution must become a reality."

