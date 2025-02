UN human rights chief urges action to prevent further conflict in Congo

Geneva, Feb 7 (IANS) The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday warned that the escalating violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) could lead to a further deterioration of the situation if no action is taken.

"I am deeply disturbed to see the violence escalate once again," Turk said at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

He cautioned that if the current situation continues unchecked, "the worst may be yet to come," with consequences not only for the people of the eastern DRC, but also for the wider region.

"The risk of violence escalating throughout the sub-region has never been higher," Turk said, urging all parties with influence, including state and non-state actors, to intensify efforts to prevent further conflict and support peace processes.

He called on all parties to lay down their arms and resume dialogue and stressed the importance of upholding international human rights and humanitarian laws, Xinhua news agency reported.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also urged for more efforts to end the crisis in the eastern DRC.

During a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres described the situation in DRC as "deeply concerning."

Fighting between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group and Congolese government forces escalated in January. The rebels claimed they had taken control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province and a key regional hub, before heading south toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.

The conflict in the eastern region "is having an enormous human toll," with thousands of people killed, and hundreds of thousands forced from their homes in the eastern country, he said.

The humanitarian situation in and around Goma is perilous, Guterres said. "Meanwhile, the conflict continues to rage in South Kivu and risks are engulfing the entire region."

"My message is clear: Silence the guns. Stop the escalation. Respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Uphold international human rights law and international humanitarian law," Guterres said.

Highlighting there is no military solution to the crisis, the UN chief said, "It is time for mediation. It is time to end this crisis. It is time for peace."

He urged all players, including neighbouring countries, subregional organisations, the African Union and the United Nations, to play an active and constructive role toward an end of the conflict.

Guterres made the appeal for peace ahead of the African Union summit on the DRC situation in Addis Ababa, which he is expected to take part in next week.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that more than 900 people had been killed, with nearly 3,000 injured.

Thousands have been displaced, many fleeing to neighbouring Rwanda, including staff from international organisations such as the UN and the World Bank.

The M23 declared a unilateral ceasefire after fighting the Congolese army for control of Goma.

