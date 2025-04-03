UN Human Rights chief expresses alarm over extrajudicial killings of civilians in Sudan

Geneva, April 3 (IANS) The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Thursday expressed deep concern about reports of widespread extrajudicial killings of civilians in Sudan's capital Khartoum following its recapture by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on March 26.

Calling on Sudan to launch independent, transparent and effective investigations into these incidents in line with relevant international standards, Turk urged to punish those responsible and to ensure victims' rights to truth and justice.

"I am utterly appalled by the credible reports of numerous incidents of summary executions of civilians in several areas of Khartoum, on apparent suspicions that they were collaborating with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). I urge the commanders of the Sudanese Armed Forces to take immediate measures to put an end to arbitrary deprivation of life," said Turk.

"Extrajudicial killings are serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Individual perpetrators, as well as those with command responsibility, must be held accountable for such unacceptable actions under international criminal law," he added.

The UN Human Rights chief stated that his office has reviewed multiple horrific videos posted on social media since March 26, all of them apparently filmed in southern and eastern Khartoum. They show armed men – some in uniform and others in civilian clothes – executing civilians in cold blood, often in public settings. In some videos, perpetrators state that they are punishing supporters of RSF.

According to reports, the killings were carried out by the SAF and State security personnel, as well as by SAF-affiliated militias and fighters. In the Janoub Al Hezam area of southern Khartoum, for instance, at least 20 civilians, including one woman, were allegedly killed by SAF and affiliated militias and fighters.

"Our office has also documented a disturbing rise in online hate speech and incitement to violence, with lists of individuals accused of collaborating with the RSF posted online. Ethnic groups from the Darfur and Kordofan regions appear to be disproportionately targeted," the High Commissioner stated.

Condemning the horrific incidents, Turk once again called on all parties to take immediate steps to ensure their forces respect the right to life, without distinction, consistent with their obligations under international human rights law and humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, the UN in its report on Wednesday stated that it is nearly two years since the brutal war between the forces of the military government in Khartoum and the Rapid Support Forces militia erupted, sparking one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"Human rights abuses have been committed on both sides, and more than 30.4 million Sudanese require urgent assistance, with millions displaced, and tens of thousands killed. Nearly 25 million people face acute hunger,” the report added.

The UN stated that since the outbreak of the war in April 2023, the situation has worsened dramatically in Sudan, with almost 13 million people forcibly displaced – nearly one third of the population – and the health system all but obliterated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.