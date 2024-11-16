UN force in Lebanon says artillery shell hits West Sector headquarters

Beirut, Nov 15 (IANS) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said in a statement that an artillery shell hit its West Sector headquarters in the village of Chamaa in southern Lebanon.

"This afternoon, a 155mm live artillery shell hit UNP 2-3, UNIFIL West Sector headquarters in Chamaa," the statement said.

"The shell did not detonate, and Italian bomb disposal experts swiftly secured the area, removed the ordnance, and conducted a controlled detonation," the statement said, noting that there were no injuries among the peacekeepers.

"As a precautionary measure due to ongoing hostilities between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah, personnel were in shelters," it said.

The statement reminded relevant parties to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property, noting, "Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

UNIFIL sites and facilities have previously been attacked amid an escalating conflict between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which began on Oct. 8, 2023.

Statistics released by the Lebanese Health Ministry on Friday revealed that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon since the onset of the conflict has reached 3,445, with injuries rising to 14,599, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that on the same day, eight people were killed and nine others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

