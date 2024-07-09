UN deputy chief urges immediate action for Sustainable Development Goals

United Nations, July 9 (IANS) UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has demanded immediate commitments to bold policies and innovative solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Speaking at the 2024 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) on Monday, Mohammed emphasised the urgent need for "transformative actions" to tackle major global challenges like poverty, food insecurity, and climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Although the greatest challenges before us are daunting, together we can overcome them, achieve the peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future that all people not only need but deserve," she told delegates at the UN headquarters in New York.

Reflecting on the path towards the 2030 Agenda, Mohammed stressed the significance of the upcoming Summit of the Future.

"The summit is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to mend eroded trust and demonstrate that international cooperation—human solidarity in the face of opportunity but also threats—can carry us forward," she said.

Mohammed addressed the global community's multifaceted challenges, from poverty to climate change, and the distressing reality that less than a fifth of the SDGs are on track.

"But it is also fixable ... this is what this forum is about: finding the solutions and the political will to turn our words into actions in the lives of people in the billions," she noted, reinforcing the collective capability to surmount these challenges and achieve a sustainable future for all.

This year's HLPF, convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), is centered on eradicating poverty through sustainable, resilient, and innovative solutions amid various global crises.

The forum, which runs from July 8–17, aims to assess progress towards several SDGs, including those focused on ending poverty, zero hunger, climate action, peaceful and inclusive societies, and enhancing implementation methods.

The program features Voluntary National Review (VNR) Labs, where countries present reports on their SDG achievements, challenges, and future strategies. Additionally, the forum is enriched with various side events and exhibitions.

ECOSOC President Paula Narvaez, addressing the forum, highlighted the particular struggles of developing nations, especially those in conflict-ridden regions, underscoring the essential need for peace and stability.

"The agenda includes local and regional actions, insights from regional forums, key intergovernmental discussions, and 37 countries presenting their VNRs," Narvaez noted, linking the ongoing discussions to the upcoming Summit of the Future in September.

"It will be a space to present transformative actions and initiatives related to monitoring the Summit on Sustainable Development Goals in 2023, while also sharing priorities and expectations for the upcoming summit," she said.

