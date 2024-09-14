UN coordinator announces $24 mn aid package for vulnerable groups in Lebanon

Beirut, Sep 14 (IANS) UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza has said $24 million emergency aid package to support the country's most vulnerable population and those suffering from the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel conflict.

"Lebanon is grappling with multiple crises, which have overwhelmed the country's capacity to cope," Riza was quoted on Friday in a statement by the UN Information Centre as saying.

"Despite our best efforts, only 25 per cent of our annual appeal has been met," Riza said, urging more support from the international community, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement noted that of the total aid fund allocated by the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF), $10 million will be used for emergency relief for conflict-affected groups in south Lebanon, $13 million for supporting vulnerable communities across the country, and the remaining $1 million for assisting local NGOs in enhancing their response ability.

"The LHF has allowed us to support over 200,000 people, but this is still far from enough," said Riza, warning that insufficient funding not only limits efforts in addressing immediate needs but also risks weakening preparedness efforts and capacity to deal with other urgent crises facing Lebanon.

In November 2023, in response to the escalation of hostilities on Lebanon's southern border, the LHF allocated $4.1 million to support preparedness and immediate response efforts for those displaced and in need.

The rapid response was further bolstered in February 2024, when the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund allocated an additional $9 million to address the urgent needs of vulnerable population, particularly in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the LHF are pooled fund mechanisms managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to provide swift, effective, and accountable humanitarian aid.

Established by the UN General Assembly in 2005, CERF is one of the fastest funding instruments available to help people affected by crises.

The LHF, launched in 2014 and led by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, is a country-based fund managed by OCHA.

It has received more than $184 million from donors till now, supporting timely and effective aid for Lebanon's most vulnerable population, regardless of their status.

