UN calls for protection of civilians amid rising tensions in South Sudan

Juba, March 18 (IANS) A United Nations envoy on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in South Sudan's Nasir, Ulang and Baliet counties, which is affecting the local population and disrupting humanitarian operations.

UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan Anita Kiki Gbeho called on those involved in the fighting in the restive region to protect civilians, humanitarian workers, and critical infrastructure.

"The violence is putting already vulnerable communities at greater risk and forcing the suspension of life-saving services. I urge all actors to allow humanitarians to safely reach those in need, especially women, children, and the elderly," Gbeho said in a statement issued in Juba, South Sudan's capital.

She said the violence, which erupted in late February, has displaced an initial 50,000 people, of whom 10,000 have crossed into neighbouring Ethiopia.

More than 20 people have been reported killed, and several others injured on the outskirts of Nasir, located near the border between South Sudan and Ethiopia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dozens of South Sudan People's Defence Forces soldiers, including a general, and one UN personnel were killed on March 7, after the White Army militia group opened fire on a UN helicopter, which was on an evacuation mission in Nasir.

Gbeho said insecurity has led to the relocation of 23 humanitarian workers and the closure of the cholera treatment unit in Nasir, worsening the ongoing outbreak in Ulang, Nasir, and Baliet counties, where 840 cholera cases have been reported recently.

She said the situation in Nasir follows other incidents across South Sudan since January, including in the Greater Equatoria and Greater Bahr el Ghazal, where violence has impacted the local population and resulted in displacement.

"The humanitarian community is doing all it can, but insecurity and global funding cuts are impacting our ability to deliver critical assistance," Gbeho said. "Currently, 5.4 million people, over half of them children, require life-saving assistance and protection before the flood season starts."

