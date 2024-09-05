UN allocates 4 million USD for flood-hit Bangladesh

United Nations, Sep 5 (IANS) The United Nations has allocated $4 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund for Bangladesh, which has been hit by devastating floods.

Joyce Msuya, the acting UN emergency relief coordinator, has allocated the money that "will be used to support the response to the floods that have impacted nearly 6 million men, women and children in Bangladesh since late last month," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the daily briefing.

So far, a reported 500,000 people have been displaced in more than 3,400 evacuation shelters in Bangladesh, where over 7,000 schools are closed due to flooding and about 1.7 million students are impacted. The floods have caused an estimated 156 million dollars in losses in livestock and fisheries, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We, along with our humanitarian partners, are mobilised and supporting the government-led flood response. We are also helping with local efforts to help the most vulnerable people and communities impacted by these floods," said the spokesman.

Bangladesh has been hit by four major climate-related disasters so far this year, including Cyclone Remal and the current devastating flash floods, impacting nearly 13 million people across land that covers about 30 per cent of the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.