UN agency calls for lifting ban on education for girls in Afghanistan

New York, March 22 (IANS) The United Nations children's agency on Saturday urged that all girls in Afghanistan must be allowed to return to school as the new school year in the country begins. The appeal was made since it marks three years of the ban on girls' secondary education. The decision of the Afghan Taliban to deprive education rights continues to harm the future of millions of Afghan girls.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated that if this ban persists until 2030, over four million girls will have been deprived of their right to education beyond primary school.

"The consequences for these girls - and for Afghanistan - are catastrophic. The ban negatively impacts the health system, the economy, and the future of the nation. With fewer girls receiving education, girls face a higher risk of child marriage with negative repercussions on their well-being and health," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

"In addition, the country will experience a shortage of qualified female health workers. This will endanger lives. With fewer female doctors and midwives, girls and women will not receive the medical treatment and support they need. We are estimating an additional 1,600 maternal deaths and over 3,500 infant deaths. These are not just numbers, they represent lives lost and families shattered," she added

Russell further stated that for over three years, the rights of girls in Afghanistan have been violated. She stressed that all girls must be allowed to return to school now. If these capable, bright young girls continue to be denied an education, then the repercussions will last for generations. Afghanistan cannot leave half of its population behind.

Ensuring the unwavering commitment of UNICEF to the Afghan girls and boys, she stated despite the ban, the agency has provided access to education for 4,45,000 children through community-based learning — 64 per cent of them are girls. UNICEF is also empowering female teachers to ensure that girls have positive role models.

"We will continue to advocate for the right of every Afghan girl to receive an education, and we urge the de facto authorities to lift this ban immediately. Education is not just a fundamental right; it is the pathway to a healthier, more stable, and prosperous society," she concluded.

Afghanistan stands out as the only country in the world where secondary and higher education is strictly forbidden for girls and women. According to UNESCO data published in 2024, 1.4 million Afghan girls have been deliberately deprived of schooling. Access to primary education has also fallen sharply, with 1.1 million fewer girls and boys attending school.

Speaking at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council this month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk stated that women in Afghanistan are currently being denied their most fundamental rights.

“In Afghanistan, women and girls are subject to gender apartheid that is unparalleled in today’s world. Virtual prisoners within their homes, they are denied the most basic and fundamental freedoms essential to normal life, including movement, education and work. I am deeply concerned for the long-term future of a country that is self-harming on a national scale," said Turk.

