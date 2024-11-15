Ukraine's grain, oilseeds harvest exceeds 70 million tonnes

Kyiv, Nov 15 (IANS) Ukraine has harvested some 71.4 million tonnes of crops from this year's yield as of mid-November, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said on Friday.

Since the start of the 2024 harvest season, Ukrainian farmers have gathered 52.1 million tonnes of grain and 19.3 million tonnes of oilseeds.

The wheat and barley harvests have been completed, yielding 22.4 million tonnes and 5.6 million tonnes, respectively.

Ukraine has gathered 22.3 million tonnes of corn from 88 per cent of planted areas and 10 million tons of sunflower seeds from 97 per cent of planted areas so far this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2023, Ukraine yielded 82 million tonnes of crops, including more than 60 million tonnes of grain.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.