Ukraine receives $6.6 bn in direct budget support from EU

Kiev, April 26 (IANS) As Russia's continues its full scale invasion of Kiev, Ukraine has received 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion in direct budget support from the European Union (EU) so far this year, the government's press service reported.

Ukraine received the third tranche of the EU's large-scale macro-financial assistance (MFA) worth 1.5 billion euros on Tuesday, which will be directed to cover urgent budget needs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ukraine received the first tranche of 3 billion euros in January, and the second tranche of 1.5 billion euros in March.

While commenting on the aid, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said the EU's support would help the government to implement the country's budget "on time and in full".

Under the MFA, the EU plans to provide Ukraine with a total of 18 billion euros of concessional financing in 2023.

