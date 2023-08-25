Ukraine marks Independence Day under tight security

Kiev, Aug 25 (IANS) Ukraine marked the 32nd anniversary of its Independence Day under tightened security measures.

While addressing the Independence Day celebrations at Saint Sophia Square in Kiev on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his belief that Ukraine is capable of maintaining its independence.

"We will not lose grip on Ukrainian independence. We are all united by this feeling," Zelensky said.

During the official ceremony, Zelensky awarded Ukrainian soldiers, who participated in the Russia-Ukraine war, with state awards.

An exhibition of destroyed Russian weaponry and military equipment was held on central Khreschatyk Street, showcasing tanks, howitzers, fighting vehicles and remnants of intercepted missiles, Xinhua news agency reported.

In many regions across the country, however, public events were banned due to concerns of fresh attacks.

Ukraine obtained independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, 1991, which is celebrated as the country's Independence Day.

